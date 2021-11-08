Food for thought

Benefits

Food Drive, Yarmouth Visitor Center, 1100 Route 1, Yarmouth, benefits Yarmouth Community Food Pantry, through Nov. 22.

Scarborough Kiwanis Sock Drive, drop off until Dec. 1 at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company, 354 Payne Road, Scarborough. Accepting warm socks, hats, gloves and mittens for Preble Street in Portland.

Sunday 11/21

Drive-Thru Diaper Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Books/Authors

Writing Contest, Patten Free Library in Bath accepting submissions from teens grade 7 and older and adults for short fiction and memoir, cash prizes, deadline Dec. 3, patten.lib.me.us/2021-annual-writing-contest.

Sunday 11/14

“The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” by Judy Batalion, 8 p.m. virtual author talk presented by The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine and Longfellow Books, $10-$12, longfellowbooks.com.

Wednesday 11/17

“The Personal Librarian,” 7 p.m. virtual book talk with co-authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library at Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books at Night, virtual Mechanics’ Hall Book Club, 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

First Friday Book Club, noon via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group, 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Sci-fi Book Club, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group, 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

StoryWalks by Freeport Community Library, new book every month. Details at freeportlibrary.com.

World War II Commemoration, free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Thursday 11/25

Greely Hockey 5K Turkey Trot, details at greelyhockey.com/news_article/show/1184720.

Ongoing

Maine Children’s Home is accepting applications from families who want help with gifts for their children for the holidays, including clothes, winter essentials, toys, books and games, apply at bit.ly/3FL4VOl.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Critical Home Repair program, Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Maine Extension Homemakers Virtual Exhibit Hall, projects and crafts created by University of Maine Cooperative Extension members, extension.umaine.edu/homemakers.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and comradery. Registration is not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo, noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal), 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month until April, Acacia Lodge, Route 136 Royalsborough Road, Durham.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 Railroad Square in the Bickford Pavilion. Live music, food truck.

Dining

Saturday 11/13

Chicken Pie Drive-Thru Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Single meal with chicken pie (chicken/gravy-no vegetables), mashed potatoes, squash, green beans, bread and whoopie pie. Call Lynnell at 207-899-5727 and reserve your meal, $12.

Highland Lake Grange Roasted Turkey Supper, 4:30-6 p.m. drive-up, takeout only. $10 per meal. Corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Contact Joann Levesque 207-233-7119 for more information.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels, call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information,” new blog by University of Maine Cooperative Extension with recipes, food preservation and safety, grocery shopping on a budget, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/spoonful.

Fairs & Festivals

Bradbury Mountain Arts Holiday Show and Sale of Fine Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at historic Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road/Route 9, Pownal Center. Painting, photography, print-making, ceramics, fiber arts, metal work. All artists vaccinated; masks required for entry. Handicapped accessible. Holiday Show and Sale of Fine Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at historic Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road/Route 9, Pownal Center. Painting, photography, print-making, ceramics, fiber arts, metal work. All artists vaccinated; masks required for entry. Handicapped accessible. facebook.com/bradburymountainarts

Saturday 11/13

Bells of St. Mary’s Christmas Craft Fair & Café, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 144 Lincoln St., Bath. Handmade items, Christmas decorations, cookie walk and grandma’s attic. Café with breakfast, soups, chowders, chili and baked goods.

Sunday 11/14

Maker’s Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Support local farms, artisans, artist, movers and shakers. Free, thompsonspoint.com.

Saturday 11/20

Made in Maine Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way, Topsham. Free, societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org.

Christmas Arts & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Maine Made Crafts, Portland Ramada Inn, 155 Riverside St., Portland Ramada Plaza, $3.

Holly Days Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, Falmouth.

Health

Living Well for Better Health, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23 to Dec. 28, online once a week. Helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis and high blood pressure. Free, register at healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected]

Thursday 11/18

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors, 1 p.m., Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick. 729-6400.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 p.m. every other week from Nov. 16 through Jan. 25, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Participants in grades 4 and up chosen via lottery. Sign up at tinyurl.com/MMLDandD.

Kids Con New England, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 363 Maine Mall Road, Portland. Comic Con for kids, free to $12.

Wednesday 11/17

Grab-and-go Craft: Adopt a pocket-sized dog or cat, Freeport Community Library. Kits can be picked up during regular library hours. Free and open to the public. Visit freeportlibrary.com, call 865-3307 or stop by the library at 10 Library Drive, Freeport.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Children’s story time, 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud, 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series, noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group, virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each virtual session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Storytime, 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Storytime for Toddlers, outside Freeport Community Library, 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday and Thursday through Nov. 22. Limited seating, weather permitting, masks required for ages 4 and up, free and open to the public, 865-3307.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa, 10:30 a.m., on Facebook Live for music, movement and fun from Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Wednesday Yoga, 9-9:30 a.m. weekly, The Children’s Museum lawn, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, reservations at revecyclingstudio.com/schedule#/week.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Children’s Programs in Freeport include Farmer for the Morning, Farmyard Storytime and Salamander Meander, learn more at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, open for browsing, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library, open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library, open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Meet the Marsh!, community event and bonfire, 2 p.m., Cousins River Fields & Marsh, Yarmouth, Granite and East Main streets, Yarmouth. Learn how to address climate change in Southern Maine and see a new preserve-in-the-making. Free, mcht.org.

Ongoing

Falmouth Land Trust, guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps, free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Women’s Hike Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Monday 11/15

Teen Survivor Support Group, 7 p.m., SASSMM is starting a teen sexual violence survivors support group, more info at brunswickdowntown.org.

Tuesday 11/16

“Getting Through the Holidays When Your Heart is Broken,” 11:30 a.m. webinar with Carol Schoneberg, Hospice of Southern Maine’s bereavement counselor. hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Connected, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center, virtual support and resources at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources and dempseycenter.org/programming/program-calendar/.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

American Red Cross Blood Drives, redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Cooks needed to prepare meals for Independence Association group homes in Brunswick. Scheduling two meals weekly Monday and Thursday. Contribute once, monthly or weekly, email [email protected]

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Vet to Vet Maine, volunteer training 4-7 p.m. Nov. 1-5 via Zoom to connect veteran peer companions with vulnerable Maine veterans. To enroll or request a volunteer veteran companion contact Judie Alessi O’Malley at 579-4024 or email [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Saturday 11/13

America’s Future Happy Hour, 12:30 p.m., Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub, 396 Fore St., Portland. Maine Policy Institute program for millennials and Gen Z leaders who embrace free markets, limited government, personal responsibility. Free, register at AF-Northeast: Happy Hour with Maine Policy Institute on Eventbrite.

Monday 11/15

“The John Neal Address: A Call to Labor,” 7 p.m. virtual talk, Mechanics’ Hall in Portland, originally called the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, has deep roots in the story of Maine labor, mechanicshallmaine.org.

Tuesday 11/16

“Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet” by Ben Goldfarb, award-winning environmental journalist, 7 p.m. via Zoom, yorkcountyaudubon.org.

Wednesday 11/17

Altrusa International Inc., membership information and dinner meeting for service organization, 6:15 p.m., Clarion Hotel Airport, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Free, altrusaportlandgivesbooks.org.

“Voices of Maine’s Lost Synagogues,” 7 p.m., live virtual panel discussion with audience Q+A, hosted by Maine Jewish Museum, us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eyARZomeQRqwpX9EHVNDSQ.

Thursday 11/18

Conversations From the Fishing Community, 6 p.m., Cundy’s Harbor Community Hall, 837 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. Informal storytelling roundtable. Free, hhltmaine.org.

“Cooking for the Holidays with an Electric Pressure Cooker,” 6 p.m., cook-along webinar featuring bread stuffing and pumpkin pie with UMaine Extension nutrition education professional. $5 fee includes recipes; registration required at extension.umaine.edu.

Thursday 12/2

Kitchen Licensing, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. virtual workshop hosted by MOFGA, $15-$25, mofga.org/event-calendar/kitchen-licensing-workshop-2.

Ongoing

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group, 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

“From Farm to Table Fare,” seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso, help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.3333

