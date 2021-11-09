ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Jacoby Trevor Holmquist, born Oct. 21 to Sarah and Trevor Holmquist of Lewiston. Grandparents are Sarah and Bill Holmquist of New Gloucester and Sandy and Jerry Holloman of St. Augustine, Fla. Great-grandparents are Anita Holmquist of Raymond, Roland and Jean Morin of Cape Elizabeth, and Dorothy Holloman of Banner Elk, N.C.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Ellie Mae Heenie, born Oct. 19 to Joshua Adam Heenie and Rachael Amber Glick of Bath. Grandparents are Linda and David of Bath and Christy of Richmond. Great-grandparent is Cheryl.

Avery Faelan Smith, born Oct. 28 to Marc Anthony Smith and Nicole Marie Smith of Brunswick. Grandparents are Lori and Earland Trafant of Bowdoinham, and David Brock and Desire Trubshaw of Washington. Great-grandparent is Priscilla Laganiere of Topsham.

Marcus Joseph Elwell-Kierman, born Oct. 28 to Logan Riley Elwell and Nicholas James Keirman of West Bath. Grandparents are Traycee and Beau Elwell of West Bath and Stephanie Luce and Richard Kierman. Great-grandparents are Lydia Benoit, Carol Luce, Joan Kierman, David Smith and Alan Elwell.

