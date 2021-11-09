I read, with great sadness, the announcement of the death of Dianne “Dee” Clarke in the Nov. 4 edition of the Press Herald.

Ms. Clarke was a true “warrior for justice,” and a living “beacon of hope” for those pushed to the margins of our society – trapped (as victims) in the world(s) of human trafficking, sex trafficking and homelessness. Her voice and presence, advocating for those we do not like/those we do not see/those we cannot hear, made us see them, made us hear them, made us care.

With her absence, our world will be just a bit darker and a bit colder.

Carl M. Toney, P.A.

former vice-chairperson, Maine State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Scarborough

