GORHAM – Elizabeth A. Cressey, 89, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on Dec. 20, 1931 in Baldwin, the daughter of Chase and Ada Parker.

Elizabeth grew up in Baldwin and as a young woman worked from her grandmother’s house as a switchboard operator at the Baldwin Sebago Telephone Co. She later worked at a Gorham office over Huntley’s Appliance Store, where she met her husband Ernest “E.C.” Cressey. She would cross the street and have lunch at Barden’s Drug Store soda fountain counter. She married E.C. at the age of 18 and helped to run the family chicken farm and apartment rental business. She and E.C. wintered in San Juan and St. Maarten, but she was happiest at home on the farm with her family.

She loved working in her gardens and her weekly trips to the Maine Mall where she would treat her kids to lunch at the York Steak House. She loved her cats and always had several. The cats had their own bedroom and she taught them to say “come out” in the morning. She also had several dogs and parakeets, one who was found in the chicken coop who loved to say the phrase “Red Sox”.

In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents and sister, Catherine Stacey. She is survived by her children, Michael Cressey and his wife Renee, Cynthia Perry and her husband William, and Kathleen Cressey; granddaughter, Stephanie whom she looked after for much of her younger years; grandchildren, William Perry, Jr., Susan Marble, and Ann Marie Dean; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Home Instead, Cathy Mary Kay, Lara, and all of the caregivers who became family for the past 10+ years for all of their love and support.

Graveside services will be private for family.

To express condolences and to participate in Elizabeth’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

American Parkinson

Disease Association

P.O. Box 61420

Staten Island, NY 10306

