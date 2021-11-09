Jean Yves Theriault 1948 – 2021 AUBURN – Jean Yves Theriault passed away suddenly Monday Oct. 25, 2021. He was born in Notre-Dame-du_Lac P.Q. April 13, 1948, a son of the late Gerard and Rita Michaud Theriault. He was married to Lorraine Doiron who died in October 2018. Jean also had a son Alain who died in October 2011 as well as a sister Jeannine. He resided in Brunswick all his married life and worked at Bates Mill and Worumbo in Lisbon. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, electronics and fixing family cars. Jean leaves behind five sisters and one brother, Therese of Sherbrooke, Ginette (Albert) Martin of New Gloucester, Denise of Lewiston, Gaetan (Nancy) Theriault of Sabattus, Marcelle of Embden, Raymonde (Marc) Rioux of New Gloucester, three brothers-in-law, Bob, Paul and Danny Doiron of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his many caregivers and the staff at Clover Health Care including the wonderful care by Hospice. Visitation will be held on Monday Nov. 15 from 2-3 p.m. At Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the spring. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

