Karen Esther Marston 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Karen Esther Marston died on Oct. 29, 2021 at MidCoast Maine hospital. She died after a brief fight against sepsis. Karen owned the Bowdoin Baking Co. Her red truck and baked goods were a feature of the Crystal Springs Farmers Market. She loved knitting, her dog, Jambalya, winning political arguments, and most especially, the many friends and neighbors that were her extended family. She is predeceased by her parents Roland and Muriel Marston, and survived by her husband, Michael Rivera; her brother, Paul (Elaine) Marston; and her niece, Ruth (Skylar) Marston-Bihl. We will be holding a celebration of life in the spring. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net

