SOUTH PORTLAND – Russell Owen Pearce, 99, of South Portland passed away on Nov. 1, 2021.

He was born in Portland, son of Clarence and Stella Mae Pearce. He moved to Charleston, W.V. and then to Pulaski, VA. where he grew up with siblings, Albert Franklin Pearce and Stella Mae Pearce DeRoche. His family then moved to Portland and he married Mary Elizabeth Crooker in 1941 in Portland.

Russell worked several jobs as a child and as an adult. When in Portland he worked as a Western Union messenger boy earning six cents per hour. As an adult he worked in a shoe factory in various cities such as Westbrook, Portland, and Lewiston, doing piece work. He worked as a shipyard foreman in the welding department for four years after attending welding school. After WWII he went back to the shoe factory where he learned to hand sew. Finally, he started working for Portland City Hall as a loan officer and then as an administrator until retirement.

Russell’s interests and hobbies include thoroughbred horse racing, playing cards, reading, collecting old postcards, and being a member of the Eagles Club in Portland. Russell had a love for dogs. He treated his dogs as family, and they brought him much joy.

Russell was predeceased by his wife Mary Elizabeth of 71 years, who passed away in 2012, and also his brother Albert Franklin in 2015; three sons Russell Owen Jr. in 1948, Edward Kenneth in 2010, Michael George in 2013, and his only daughter, Rosemary Janet in 1949. Surviving is his sister Stella Mae DeRoche of New Gloucester; his daughters-in-law, Judith Galbraith Pearce of Biddeford, and Louise Pelland Pearce of Myrtle Beach, N.C.; two grandchildren Shelby Elizabeth Pearce of Biddeford and Anthony David Pearce of Raymond; and nieces.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland Maine. A gathering will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

