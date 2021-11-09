Charles L. Springer 1946 – 2021 STETSON/WOOLWICH – Charles L. Springer, 74, passed unexpectedly in his home in Woolwich on Sept. 13, 2021. Charles enjoyed his family and friends and sharing stories about the “good old days.” He had a passion for his Lincoln Town cars and John Deer tractors. Charles is survived by many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Diane Young, Valerie Bartlett, and one brother, Malcolm Springer. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Pauline E. Miller Springer of Woolwich; his parents Glenice and Elden Springer of Stetson; one sister, Christine and his brothers Junior, George, Calvin, and John. There will be a graveside gathering at Brook Lawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m.

