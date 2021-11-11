Evergreen VP joins Discover Downtown board

Jere Shaw, vice president of commercial lending at Evergreen Credit Union, recently joined the board of Discover Downtown Westbrook.

Discover Downtown, which was the 10th municipality to be named a Main Street Community in Maine, works to make downtown Westbrook a walkable, livable and thriving destination.

“We are so lucky to have Jere on our team,” Heather Chandler, president of the board of directors for Discover Downtown Westbrook, said in a press release.

“He has dedicated his career to helping small businesses, through his work in community banking. And the breadth of his community service spans from entrepreneurship to innovation to family services. He’s a gem and passionate about our great city.”

The commercial department at Evergreen moved from Portland to Westbrook Common in 2019.

Turkey and all the fixings

Westbrook seniors will be served a turkey dinner at noon Monday, Nov. 15, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Michelle LeClerc, president of the senior group, said the meal will include all the fixings and is for members who have pre-ordered. Entertainment for Monday’s meeting will be Left Right Game with Theresa Chamard.

The organization is open to anyone 50 years of age or older, whether residents of Westbrook or not. Its purpose is to promote friendship, provide recreational opportunities and entertainment, and enrich members’ well-being. To learn more about the organization or for questions about the meeting, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112 or email [email protected]

Donation benefits teen center

Saco & Biddeford Savings has gifted $50,000 to support the Biddeford expansion of My Place Teen Center. The funds will be used toward renovations and furnishings for the new location at 75 Bacon St., which is projected to open in 2023.

Over the years, the teen center has played a role in improving the stories of teens across Westbrook. Looking forward to redevelopment and revitalization, the teen center saw striking similarities between Westbrook and Biddeford and knew there was an opportunity to expand its services, a press release said.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 9, 1961, that Clyde Coe of Saco Street was hunting at Moose Pond. Coe was one of several Westbrook men on hunting trips.

