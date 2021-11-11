Lions largesse

The Gorham Lions Club recently made its annual $200 contribution to Gorham Food Pantry. From left are Lions Treasurer Jim Burnham, President Ken Aldrich, pantry Executive Director Bill Couch and Lion Wayne Franklin. Contributed / Ken Aldrich

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 9, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Gilman of North Gorham entertained Doris and Rachel Thomas of Quincy, Massachusetts.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Oct. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $28,908,820,096,412.53.

