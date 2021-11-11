Dorcas Society again cancels traditional Christmas play

“The Old Peabody Pew,” a Christmas play traditionally performed every year, will not be staged this holiday season, according to a Facebook post by Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton.

The society began producing the romantic comedy in 1916, but it has been shelved for the past two years since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Famed children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin wrote the two-act play with the Tory Hill Church in Buxton as the setting.

Touch-A-Truck, tree lighting

The town’s free annual Touch-A-Truck event is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28 behind the Public Works Building, 215 Portland Road. Parking will be available at Buxton Town Hall. Christmas lights will glow on fire engines, trucks and police cruisers during the event, which will include lighting a holiday tree at 6 p.m. Refreshments will include hot cocoa, candy canes, cotton candy and popcorn. Donations of canned goods for Buxton’s food pantries will be gratefully accepted. The event, which is sponsored by Buxton Fire-Rescue and the Police, Public Works and Recreation Departments, will be held rain or shine. For more, call 929-8381.

Veterans Day closures

The Town Hall at 185 Portland Road is closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day and reopens at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The adjacent transfer station will also be closed Veterans Day, but won’t reopen until 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Nov. 9, 1961, that Earle Berry was installed as the master of Buxton Grange. Other officers included Arnold Chick, overseer; Bruce Emery, lecturer; Stanley Farmer, assistant steward; Carlton Berry, treasurer; and Lena Owen, secretary.

