The Maine Turnpike has reopened after heavy rain likely contributed to a tractor-trailer accident that closed the southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike at mile 35 Friday afternoon, causing a massive traffic jam during the early evening commute.

Brian Butler, 33, of South Carolina was driving the truck in the far right lane when he started to lose control, causing his rig to jackknife, blocking all southbound lanes and causing delays for northbound traffic, the Maine State Police said in a news release. Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 36 in Saco, which created traffic delays on nearby roads. The accident occurred about 3:35 p.m., and traffic began moving through the accident site at close to 5 p.m., when all lanes reopened.

The heavy rain is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Shannon Moss, public information office for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The truck was not loaded, and there were no reports of injuries. State Police are investigating.

#TrafficAlert MSP Troopers are currently out with a TT truck jack knifed across all lanes in the area of MM35 southbound. All south bound traffic in the area is being diverted off exit 36 in Saco. Motorists should seek alternative routes until the area is clear. pic.twitter.com/LyIy5SDk0y — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 12, 2021

