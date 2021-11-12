SOUTH PORTLAND – Donata “Diana” (Aceto) Pardue, 95, of South Portland, passed away Nov. 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

Diana was born on Feb. 28, 1926, in Portland to the late Vincenzo and Josephine (Addario) Aceto. Like many first-generation Italians in Portland, Diana grew up in a large family and was raised in Little Italy. Like many in her neighborhood, Diana attended North School and Portland High School and was a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.

Diana was married to Ronald Pardue Sr., in the 1940s. During this time, Ronald was actively serving in the military during World War II. One of the timeless artifacts in the Pardue family is a photo of Ronald while he was stationed overseas holding up a letter and photo he received from Diana documenting the birth of his son.

Once Ronald returned home from the war, he and Diana made their home on Newbury Street, later moving to Munjoy Hill where they raised their family on the foundation of love. She worked as a waitress and seamstress while the kids were growing up. Having a tremendous work ethic, she still found time to ensure she made her famous pizza, rigatoni and meatballs for her children and the neighborhood kids. One of her famous sayings was, “As long as there is a roof over your head, food in your stomach, and you’re warm, nothing else matters.” As a mother, she did just that – she made sure her children were well cared for and loved. She enjoyed many things in life, especially bingo, trips to the casino, knitting and crocheting. However, her primary source of joy was the time she spent with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Pardue, Sr.; son, Ronald Pardue, Jr.; grandson, Scott Pardue; siblings, Jenny, Mary, Frances, Tony, Dickie and Irene.

Diana is survived by her daughters, Judy Whynot and husband Robert of South Portland, Pamela Wildes of South Portland and Cindy Pardue of South Portland. She is also survived by her siblings, Anna Flaherty of Portland, Dolores Joy of Portland, Gloria Steward of Portland and Joseph Aceto of Scarborough; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

Visiting Hours celebrating Diana’s life will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday, November 15, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel followed by a service at 1 p.m., Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Diana’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American

Cancer Society.

﻿

