Cheryl Ross 1957 – 2021 BATH – Cheryl Ross, 64, of High Street passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her residence. Cheryl, the daughter of Donald R. and Carolyn E. (Stackpole) Owens, began her life journey on Sept. 3, 1957, in Albuquerque, N.M. where the family lived until 1963. From there a quick jaunt to Lusk Wyoming then off to Clark AFB located in the Philippines. In 1965 the family moved to the other side of the world spending time at Darmstadt and Ramstein Germany where she entered the third grade. Then it was back to the United States in the summer of 1968 where she landed at the Mountain Home AFB in Idaho where she attended the 4th and 5th grade. In October 1970 now in the 6th grade, Cheryl and her family finally settled in Maine. Cheryl attended Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School in the class of 1976 after which she went on to attend Portland Business School. Cheryl is best known for working at the Bath Area YMCA both as a counselor at the former Camp Davenport YMCA Camp off New Meadows Road and running the service desk at the Summer Street location for over 20 years. Following her stint with the Bath YMCA Cheryl went on to work at LL Bean in Freeport where she began making Bean Boots and embroidering Bean Bags. Her current position was as a customer service representative. Following in her mother Carolyn’s footsteps Cheryl joined the Rainbow Girls reaching the position of Grand Worthy Advisor. She was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn E. Owens on April 24, 2016; sister, Susan M. Snell on Oct. 5, 2019; and her nephew, James P Owens in September 2003. She is survived by two sons, Jason Ross and his wife Abby of Simsbury, Conn. and Jonathan Ross and his wife Joelle of Fargo, N.D.; two brothers, Charles Owens and his wife Mary of Brunswick and James Owens and his wife Callie of Sabattus. Her passion in life was traveling between Maine, Connecticut, and North Dakota to spend time with her five grandchildren, Thomas, Samuel, Stella, Bennett and Xander, whom she just adored. She is also survived by numerous nieces, great nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Corliss Street Baptist Church, Middle Street, Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: United Way of Mid Coast Maine 34 Wing Farm Pkwy #201 Bath, ME 04530 or http://www.uwmcm.org/donate.html

