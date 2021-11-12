Elizabeth “Liz” Emmons, a native and resident of Kennebunk, passed away at home unexpectedly, Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 64.

Born Feb. 25, 1957, in Biddeford, to Lawrence James and Delight Hallowell Doane.

Liz attended Kennebunk schools. She married Franklin “Duke” Emmons, her husband of 38 years. Liz loved most of all her family, being outdoors, gardening, and her dog Miss Molly. She was an avid reader.

Liz is survived by her husband; her sons, Christopher (Heather) Nicholas (Stephanie); her stepdaughter and friend Vickie (Matthew); grandchildren, Morgan, Jacob, Abigail, Ryan and a baby girl due in the spring: step-grandchildren, Adia and Emma; and her sisters, Dorcas and Denise.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy; her parents; her sisters, Marionor, Diane and Debra; and her brother, Henry.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

“To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

– Thomas Campbell

