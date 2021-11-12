PEORIA, Ariz. – Howard “Skip” Franklin McCracken Jr, MD, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz., surrounded by sons Luke and Zack and daughter-in-law Angie McCracken.

Skip McCracken was born July 13, 1939, in Brewer, Maome, to Howard (Ben) Franklin McCracken (1909-1997) and Helen Elizabeth (Rose) McCracken (1912-2014). He grew up in Maine, spending his high school years having as much fun as possible chasing girls with his best friend Rusty on Peaks Island. He and his brother pulled their lobster traps a couple of times a week from their small boat, the Resolute, and sold the lobsters for pocket money. After high school, Skip joined and served in the US Coast Guard. His mother hoped he would benefit from the discipline. However, rather than embracing the wisdom and discipline, he fully embraced adventure and the honor to serve.

None of his dreams ever felt out of his grasp, much to the amazement of his friends and family. After graduating from the University of Montana, he went on to earn two graduate degrees. By his early thirties, he decided to get serious about a career. He taught himself Spanish and graduated from UAG, Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Mexico. Skip returned to the US and was accepted onto several residencies at Rush University Medical Center. The thought of settling down in one place to build a career in medicine was not something he could imagine for himself. Upon finishing his training at Rush, he joined the US Army as a medical doctor.

Always a seeker for a new opportunity, Skip retired from the US Army and joined an independent medical practice that placed him in Hospital Emergency practices around the United States. He had many exciting experiences living and working in North Dakota, Arizona, Oregon, and Iowa. Then, with his two sons grown, he felt the call to return to Maine, where he worked as an MD at the VA Hospital in Togus. For the last several years of his life, he served as the Dr at several rural VA clinics in Maine. It was here that he realized his passion in life was to care for veterans. It became his reason for living, and he did it very well. Skip worked regularly until the age of almost 80, driving hours to the rural clinics yet still fit and raring to go every Monday morning.

Skip is survived by his two sons, Luke, who unselfishly and lovingly cared for him the last couple of years, and Zack, who was his rock of stability with his kindness and care, and his daughter-in-law Angie McCracken who lovingly welcomed Skip and Luke into their home. His two granddaughters, Kailani Rose and Luna Kai Elizabeth, will miss him; his brother James A. McCracken (Nancy) of Hinsdale, Ill., and his sister Andrea E. Maricich (Robert), Atlanta, Ga.; his five nephews, one niece; and four cousins. He was preceded in death by Elizabeth Ann (McCracken) (1907-2000) and husband George Frost Wilhelm (1914-1998) of Oak Brook, Ill. and Grundy Center, Iowa. Skip will also be missed by Jeri Lynn Beall McCracken, his ex-wife, mother of his children, and best friend for many years.

Skip will be interred at the Arizona National Cemetery on 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maine’s Veterans Home mainevets.org

an independent non-profit organization serving Maine’s veterans

and families

