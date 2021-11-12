Darreline “Dee” (Levasseur) Coffin 1962 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Darreline “Dee” (Levasseur) Coffin, 59 of Harpswell, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Brunswick to Roger and Rose Levasseur on Oct. 6, 1962. Dee worked at Grumbacher Brush for many years before moving on to working and retiring from LL Bean. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, baking, and going to yard sales. She is survived by her mother and father, Roger and Rose; her brother, Roger and her sister, Gina; her sons, Chadd Mayo, Terry Leonard, Frank Coffin lV, and Darry Coffin; brother and sisters-in-law, Alan and Jeannie Coffin, Susan Coffin, and Tawny Levasseur; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Frank “Bub” Coffin, as well as her brother, Gary Levasseur, a son, Jerry Coffin, brother and sister- in-law, Victor and Linda Coffin, and sister-in-law Edith “sista” Coffin.

