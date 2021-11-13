Mast Landing School in Freeport will shift to remote learning next week after eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Dr. Becky Foley, the superintendent of Regional School Unit 5, announced the change in an email and on the school website Saturday night. The district has seen 20 new cases across all schools in the last two weeks, bringing the total to 65 positive cases. Durham Community School also has seven new cases, and Morse Street School has two.
That increase prompted the decision to go remote from Monday to Friday at Mast Landing School, which has approximately 230 students from third to fifth grade.
“It has not been a good week for COVID in RSU 5,” Foley wrote.
Foley said the staff vaccination rate is 95.74 percent. The district partnered with the Freeport Community Center to offer shots for younger students, but slots at the clinic have already filled up.
The superintendent directed people to community clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at Coffin Elementary School in Brunswick. She also encouraged families to consider participating in pooled testing in all schools.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Rangers beat Blue Jackets for second straight win
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Marshwood upsets Portland, wins another Class B South title
-
Local & State
Mast Landing School goes remote next week
-
Local & State
Westbrook police share few details in drug seizure
-
Business
Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram win statewide awards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.