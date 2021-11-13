Mast Landing School in Freeport will shift to remote learning next week after eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Dr. Becky Foley, the superintendent of Regional School Unit 5, announced the change in an email and on the school website Saturday night. The district has seen 20 new cases across all schools in the last two weeks, bringing the total to 65 positive cases. Durham Community School also has seven new cases, and Morse Street School has two.

That increase prompted the decision to go remote from Monday to Friday at Mast Landing School, which has approximately 230 students from third to fifth grade.

“It has not been a good week for COVID in RSU 5,” Foley wrote.

Foley said the staff vaccination rate is 95.74 percent. The district partnered with the Freeport Community Center to offer shots for younger students, but slots at the clinic have already filled up.

The superintendent directed people to community clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at Coffin Elementary School in Brunswick. She also encouraged families to consider participating in pooled testing in all schools.

