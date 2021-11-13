COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Saturday night.

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his second straight win, although he left the game at 13:15 of the third after a collision with Vladislav Gavrikov. He was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped both shots he faced.

Jakub Voracek, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus, which has lost two straight at home. Elvis Merzilikins had 36 saves.

JETS 3, KINGS 2: Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a victory at home over Los Angeles.

Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots,

Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who snapped a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SABRES 4: Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and Toronto overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a victory in Buffalo, New York.

Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth time in nine outings. John Tavares, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who never trailed. Toronto improved to 10-5-1 following a 2-4-1 start to the season.

Buffalo overcame a 4-2 deficit with Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin scoring 59 seconds apart midway through the third period.

HURRICANES 3, BLUES 2: Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as Carolina beat St. Louis in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

RED WINGS 3, CANADIENS 2: Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime – his second goal of the night – to give Detroit a win at home over Montreal.

Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and scored top shelf to goalie Sam Montembeault’s stick side. It was his seventh of the season, and gave him 300 career points.

Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves.

LIGHTNING 3, PANTHERS 2: Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Florida in Tampa, Florida.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

PENGUINS: Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin, of Biddeford, and head coach Mike Sullivan are scheduled to rejoin the team in Washington D.C. on Sunday after exiting the COVID-19 protocol.

Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan joined them a day later as part of an outbreak that’s seen eight Penguins and their longtime coach miss time.

Acting head coach Todd Reirden said before Saturday’s game in Ottawa that he expects Sullivan to be back on the job when the Penguins face the Capitals.

