Brunswick officials want community input on plans for a future outdoor recreation complex on a 10-acre parcel at the former Naval air station.

A community meeting for the future Midcoast Athletic and Recreation Complex is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on Zoom. While nothing is finalized, potential facilities could be along the lines of an outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, an ice rink and multi-purpose field space, according to Brunswick Director of Parks & Recreation Tom Farrell.

“It’s that vision of variety, of outdoor recreation facilities and uses that we’re really looking to have the public help us drill down on and prioritize,” said Farrell.

Brunswick obtained land in 2020 through a deed from the National Park Service under the condition that the land be used for public park or public recreation purposes. The parcel neighbors the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Center on Neptune Drive, and officials believe that the complex will be a regional draw for the town.

“This will have regional implications,” said Farrell. “The types of activities and facilities we will be offering will draw lots of people to Brunswick Landing, which will have a corresponding positive impact in terms of neighboring businesses within the community.”

Overall cost estimates for the project have yet to be determined, but according to Brunswick Economic Development Director Sally Costello the project will likely be funded through grants as well as a public and private partnership.

To date, the town has authorized $50,000 for the project. Once the complex is complete, Costello added, to some extent operating costs of the facilities will likely be funded through fees for use.

Other public engagement efforts in addition to Thursday’s meeting will include focus groups, interviews and surveys. According to Costello, one survey will involve 5,000 postcards being mailed to Brunswick residents to gather statistically verifiable results.

In a release from the town, the advisory committee chair Mike Lyne said that last week the engagement process kicked off with over 60 regional partners sharing early feedback. “This was a strong start and the public meeting and surveys are the next steps in the process,” Lyne said in the release.

The town formed an advisory committee of residents and community stakeholders to help guide the redevelopment of the parcel in June. In October, the town signed a contract with the consulting firms CHA and GreenPlay to guide community outreach and conduct a project feasibility study. Ransom Consulting is an environmental consultant.

A preliminary design with cost estimates will likely be presented to the council in February. For more information, visit marcproject.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: