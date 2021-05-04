Brunswick Town Council approved spending up to $50,000 in recreation impact fees for planning a new public recreation complex at Brunswick Landing — site of a former Navy base — Monday.

A concept design includes an outdoor pool, two lighted turf fields, eight lighted pickle-ball courts, a lighted outdoor ice rink, two lighted basketball courts and two lighted playgrounds.

The complex would neighbor the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Center and would aim to promote health and wellness for all ages within the community.

“We challenge the council to kind of envision what could be out here,” Brunswick’s Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Farrell said. “None of these (proposed facilities) are cast in stone.”

The predevelopment funds will be used to hire an environment and community engagement consultant to assist with the complex development. The council also unanimously voted to establish a new advisory committee of stakeholders.

According to council documents, Brunswick obtained the parcel of land through a deed from the National Park Service under the condition that the land be “used and maintained exclusively for public park or public recreation purposes.”

“We also think that the funding opportunities are really favorable at this time,” Brunswick Economic Development Director Sally Costello said.

Costello noted potential funding through the CARES Act and stimulus funding. A total estimated price for the preliminary complex design has not yet been determined.

“I’ve been waiting to vote in support of something like this for almost ten years,” Councilor Dan Ankeles said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

According to Costello, the full site is about 10 acres.

John Corey, who is the pickle-ball ambassador for the Midcoast, advocated at the meeting for the implementation of pickle-ball courts.

“Nationally it is the fastest growing sport in America,” Corey said. “It’s a 650% increase in the last six years.”

Corey added that while the largest group of pickle-ball players are between the ages of 50 and 75, the largest growing demographic is younger ages.

Brunswick resident Scott Mills, who has done work on a previous committee, said that while it is a tremendous opportunity for Brunswick, it is not going to be easy.

“No one is believing that the taxpayers of the town of Brunswick are gonna be excited about funding this,” Mills said. “I think this has to come from other sources,” Mills added, supporting that the project be funded through philanthropy and grants.

