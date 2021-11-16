KENNEBUNK

World Affairs Council president to speak

The next meeting of AFIO (Association of Former Intelligence Officers) will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum Program Center at 4 Dane St.

Colonel (Ret.) William Hall, who is the president of the World Affairs Council of Maine, will address the topic of “Eastern Europe Thirty Years After the Fall of the Soviet Union.”

A U.S. intelligence officer in Asia and Europe for 18 years, Hall will discuss the Berlin Wall and its after effects including democratic capitalism under our leadership, Germany’s movement toward reunification, and changes in the Soviet Republics and satellite areas. He will include what was expected, what actually happened, and where we are now.

The talk is open to the public.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Mid-week concert features Dana Pearson, Mark Gunter

Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Mid-Week Music Concert will feature a performance by Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Town House School, 135 North St.

Pearson and Gunter will be joined by singer Janet Wentworth and drummer Ron Breton for a concert of original compositions.

Tickets are $15. This BYOB event is for those 21 and older. Masks are required.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/mid-week-music-concert-original-compositions-tickets-196602201477.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Memoir author to share tips on writing yours

Katherine Mayfield, author of the memoir “The Box of Daughter,” will offers tips on how to write your own memoir at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Town House School, 135 North St.

This lecture will include information on the different aspects of writing memoir – such as theme, “characters,” point of view, and reflection – as well as legal considerations and a brief overview of publishing options. The lecture will include handouts and an opportunity for questions and answers. Cost is $8. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/how-to-write-your-memoir-lecture-tickets-199276550527?aff=erelpanelorg.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Goldfarb talk to dispel myths about beavers

York County Audubon will present the online talk “Partnering with Beavers to Heal the Planet” with Ben Goldfarb at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Goldfarb is an award-winning environmental journalist and speaker. His recent book “Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” reveals that our modern idea of what a healthy landscape looks like and how it functions is wrong, distorted by the fur trade that once trapped out millions of beavers from North America’s lakes and rivers.

His discussion will reveal the benefits to birds and wildlife that are possible when we coexist with this important if sometimes challenging species.

The talk is free but advance registration is required by going to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and clicking on the link to receive a confirmation email to attend the meeting.

KITTERY

Reception Sunday to present pottery works

An opening reception to present the pottery works of artisans Sheridan Cutworth and Elaine Fuller will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Red Door Pottery Studio, located at 44 Government St.

Cutworth and Fuller are the recipients of the 2021 Maine Craft Counsel Grant. Their unique pottery will be on sale, along with the works of Fuller’s advanced students.

The show and sale continues through Dec. 24, with a special Holiday Open House weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, 27 and 28.

For more information, call Elaine at 439-5671 or go to reddoorpottery.com.

KITTERY

Community market hosting three outdoor events

The Kittery Community Market will host three festive outdoor events from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Sunday and again Dec. 5 and 19 at 10 Shapleigh Road.

These events will include live music, special guests, warm beverages, fresh produce, prepared foods, balsam wreaths, all natural soaps & skincare products, and knife and tool sharpening.

Several of the area’s best artisans will sell their wares during this European-themed holiday outdoor winter market.

For children, there will be the Kid’s Power of Produce program as a scavenger hunt and prizes.

CAMDEN

Library film cluhonors Native American Heritage Month

The Friday Film Club is observing Native American Heritage Month with film selections that focus on the preservation of Native American ways. The club will hold an online meeting at 4 p.m. Friday on Zoom to discuss the films “Gather” (2020) and “Te Ata” (2016). Those films should be watched prior to the discussion.

Email [email protected]rarycamden.org for information about how to view the films and to request a Zoom link to participate in the discussion.

New members are welcome to join in the discussion. Find more information at librarycamden.org.

EAST OTISFIELD

Fair on tap Saturday at Free Baptist Church

The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church will host its annual Church Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 231 Rayville Road, off Route 121.

The sale will include wreaths, handmade crafts and home-baked goodies as well as baked beans and soup to go. There also will be attic treasures and Rada cutlery.

Face masks will be required.

RUMFORD

Parish to hold annual Christmas Fair Saturday

Parish of the Holy Savior will hold its annual Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Athanasius & St. John Parish Hall, 126 Maine Ave.

There will be sales of knitted items, homemade crafts, baked goods, and a Chinese auction. Raffle tickets will be sold and drawn on site.

There also will be sales of fresh Christmas wreaths available for pre-orders by calling 364-4556. A hot turkey sandwich lunch will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. as dine in or take out, with pre-orders also taken.

Those who wish to donate handmade crafts or knitted items, or to volunteer for the fair should call the parish office at 364-4556.

GORHAM

Crafts, baked goods, lunch at church’s Christmas Fair

The West Gorham Union Church will hold its Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 190 Ossipee Trail.

The sale will include craft tables; baked goods, beans to go and much more. Also on tap: a raffle for a quilt or a $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel and a basket full of goodies.

Luncheon items will be sold including fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

BATH

Group to unveil new name, logo at virtual event

New Hope for Women will unveil a new name and logo during a live virtual event to be held at noon Tuesday via Zoom. Following a message from Gov. Mills, the organization’s executive director will be joined by its leading advocates to discuss why the change was made and how the new name will help make a greater impact on local communities.

A few of the organization’s community partners are also expected to discuss the important role collaboration plays in providing support and education to people in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties who are impacted by domestic abuse.

Following the presentation, members of the media are invited to ask questions of the live panel of presenters.

The event will be broadcast live on the organization’s Facebook page or go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84300653326.

STATEWIDE

Museum taking sign-ups for calls to Santa, Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spending the holiday season up at the North Pole again this year, but the Children’s Discovery Museum in Waterville is coordinating calls between children and North Pole’s first couple.

Calls take place over Zoom and last 5-7 min. Each child who participates will receive one free storybook, courtesy of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Marden’s, and Sappi. To sign up and select a time slot for your child, go to https://calendly.com/kringleville/zoom-call-with-santa?month=2021-12.

WATERVILLE

Festival of Trees opens this weekend

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s two-week Festival of the Trees event opens this week, with viewing hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday this week, and again Nov. 25, 26 and 27 at The Elm, at 21 College Ave.

Admission is $2. Raffle tickets for displayed trees will be sold, with winners picked at 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

FARMINGTON

Join United Way online for The Great Charity Auction

United Way is hosting its Great Charity Auction online this year, and all are encouraged to check out the items up for bid. Items this year include “bucket list” experiences like sky diving, pontoon boat rides, Stanley Steamer ride, boudoir photo sessions and more. Click on the link at https://airauctioneer.com/the-great-charity-auction/preview.

The auction closes at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Great Charity Auction is a signature fundraiser for United Way. Proceeds help fund programs such as Meals on Wheels; Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and The Hope Fund. United Way is still accepting donations for this year’s auction by calling Lisa Laflin at 778-5048 or email [email protected]

For more details, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048.

POWNAL

Fine arts and crafts show at Mallett Hall

The 22nd Annual Bradbury Mountain Arts Holiday Show and Sale of Fine Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road/Route 9.

Works include painting, photography, print-making, ceramics, fiber arts, metal work and more. All artists are vaccinated; masks are required for entry. This event is free and handicap accessible.

For more details, call 232-7177, or go to facebook.com/bradburymountainarts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: