Sending a “thank you” to Adrian Dowling for his recent comments recognizing the balancing act between “Leave the Leaves” and tick control. As the earth plummets into environmental disaster we are increasingly faced with dilemmas like this and we must let nature win.
Leaving the leaves on the lawn creates a natural habitat for insects, birds and mammals, especially opossums, that eat ticks thereby naturally achieving a balance that benefits all living creatures. Also, please consider reducing the size of your lawn and returning that space back to nature.
Maybe we can save the planet one lawn at a time.
Barbara Dee
Master gardener
South Portland
