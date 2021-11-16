What to make of Republicans? Deep down they know the election was not stolen, yet they persist in the Big Lie. They know that true democracy allows all eligible citizens to vote, yet they pass voter suppression laws. They know elections should be conducted by impartial entities, yet they try to install their political stooges in charge of elections. They know the people should elect their representatives, but they gerrymander extremely so their politicians select their voters.
They know our country has fought against fascist, authoritarian dictators around the world, yet they worship at the feet of an ex-president who tried to turn the U.S. into a fascist, authoritarian dictatorship and who admires current authoritarians around the world. They say they are the party of law and order, yet they threaten violence against public officials with whom they disagree and staged the Jan. 6 insurrection.
They say they support education, yet they are anti-science and anti-facts. They say they are for individual freedom, yet they try to force their views in the culture wars down the throats of everybody. Most say they are Christians, but most also don’t follow Jesus’ teachings. They say they are the party of fiscal sanity, yet the U.S. deficit always increases more when they are in charge. They say they are a populist party, but only the rich do better when they are in control.
What I make of Republicans is that they are the anti-party of democracy, freedom, fairness and average Americans.
Bill Dunn
Yarmouth
