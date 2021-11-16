The vaccine mandate supports a healthy society and, necessarily, a healthy workforce. To refuse to acknowledge medical research and its responsibility for a healthy society would seem to beg the reasons for science and its conclusions in the first place.
No large amount of gray matter is necessary to appreciate the conclusions of scientific research and the expectations of common sense by the public it serves. By not acknowledging science in this matter, it is the health care worker’s choice to leave her job for, in my opinion, no good reason.
She needs to hold herself responsible for learning the facts and retaining her job.
Loretta MacKinnon
Yarmouth
