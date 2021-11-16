LIMERICK – Doug Morin of Limerick passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at age 72.

He is survived by his two daughters, Keri Scavoni and Art Farrow, Ami and Rich Ferguson all of Limerick; three grandchildren, Chris and Kelsey Banks of Titusville, Fla., Emily Scavoni of Crestview, Fla. and Jimmy Ferguson of Limerick; a sister, Claire Champney of Limerick, brother-in-law for life, Bruce and Bobbi Champney of Limerick; his “son” Rick and Chris Pacheco of Limerick.

He was full of life and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Debbie; both his parents; his brother Jack; his granddaughter Kelsi Banks; and his beloved dog Ralph.

A graveside service only will be held at the Annex Cemetery in Limerick on Saturday Nov. 20, 2021, at 1p.m. At the conclusion of the service, a receiving line will be formed for greeting the family. He has asked that no suits or fancy dresses be worn and hunting apparel would be highly recommended.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Ossipee Valley

Christian School

1890 North Rd.

Cornish, ME 04020

