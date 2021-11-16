RAYMOND – Frank Sullivan Sr., 70, of Raymond, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2021, shuffling off to that great Elvis movie in the sky. Frank truly loved the music of Elvis and often said that listening to Elvis albums as a teenager was an escape for him. Much like a character in an Elvis movie, Frank saw himself as the underdog– he dreamt of standing up to the man, getting the girl, and buying his mom a pink Cadillac. ﻿A native Mainer, Frank was one of four siblings. He was quick to claim the mantle of a middle child and– with that middle child spirit– he joined the army at the age of 17, largely to prove a point to his parents. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Cora Wilcox, and together they raised three sons. ﻿After his time in the army, Frank made his career as a warehouseman at Hannaford Bros., where he was known for his dependability as well as his pranks. A man of faith, Frank was a longtime member and former deacon at Raymond Village Community Church.﻿Frank lived a full life in his seventy years. He was generous to a fault– quick to give to those in need whether he had it to give or not. Frank believed in redemption and second chances… and third… and fourth… and fifth chances. If he was on your side, he would never give up on you and would always be there to cheer you on. He saw the best version of a person and didn’t judge. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness. Pink Cadillacs aside, Frank stood up to the man, got the girl and lived a life full of love. ﻿He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Hazel Sullivan, stepmother Fran Sullivan, and sister Donna Brown. ﻿Frank is lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Cora Sullivan; brother Daniel “Butch” and wife Laura Sullivan, brother Jay and wife Elizabeth Sullivan; son Frank Jr. “Skip” and wife Koren Sullivan, son Robert “Butch” and wife Becky Sullivan, son Michael and wife Elysia Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; three nephews, a niece; and many friends made over the years.﻿While Frank didn’t want a formal service, he was one with a flair for the dramatic and he imagined a soundtrack accompanying his final moments as he exited stage left. With that in mind, we ask that you listen to “Long Black Limousine” (or some other Elvis song), think of Frank… and smile. ﻿Family and friends are invited to a time of memorial visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. A private service will be held next year. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers,memorial donationsmay be made to the:Raymond VillageCommunity Church UCCPO Box 285Raymond, ME 04071

