GORHAM – Constance “Connie” E. Brown passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Connie was born Oct. 31, 1932 to Jessie and Walter Eagan and was the loving wife to E. Robert Brown.Connie is survived by her children, Stephen and Deborah Brown, Rev. Robert Brown and Natalie Gardner, Susan Brown, Brenda Farris, Douglas and Deborah Brown; her brothers, Don Eagan and wife Diane, John Eagan and partner Pat Mancuso. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Brown, Kathryn Hermann, Nicole Connors, Chelsea Reynolds, Tressa Brown, and Zachary Brown; and three great-grandchildren.A celebration of Connie’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Connie’s full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s memory to:Billy BrownMemorial Fundc/o the Maine Community Foundation245 Main St.Ellsworth, ME, 04605www.MAINECF.org﻿

Guest Book