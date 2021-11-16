Kimberly Lynn Norton 1988 – 2021 LEWISTON – Kimberly Lynn Norton, 33, of Lewiston passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. She was born April 6, 1988, in Brunswick, to Arthur and Stacey. Kimberly leaves behind her loving husband, Ryan; her sisters: Amy, Tracey, Mickey and brothers: Allan, Eddie, and Artie; her loving niece, Traylynn, and other nieces and nephew. Services will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

