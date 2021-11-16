Residents have a couple of ways to help out local food pantries in November.

A food drive for the Falmouth Food Pantry runs until Nov. 30, sponsored by Falmouth Democrats. Donations of food items, including are canned cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, sweet jelly and cookies, can be dropped off at Foreside Tavern. The restaurant will donate $1 to the pantry for every item it receives. Donations may also be dropped off at 19 Hammond Road and 10 Redpoll Drive.

The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Food Pantry will benefit this month through the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program. Hannaford will donate $1 to the pantry for every Fight Hunger Bag it sells at the Yarmouth Hannaford in November. The bags cost $2.50. The pantry will receive the money by January, just in time for the new year.

“(Hannaford’s) has been a partner with us for over 10 years and each department manager, store manager, and employee has worked very closely with our volunteers to assist our pantry,” Cumberland Town Manager William Shane said. “We could not feed the 80 families we serve anywhere near as well as we do today without Hannaford.”

According to Hannaford Community Affairs Manager Sherri Stevens, to date, the reusable bag program has distributed over $1.6 million to 6,590 local nonprofits.

The Cumberland/North Yarmouth pantry is also wrapping up its 5th annual Give Thanks and Give Back food drive Thursday, Nov. 18. The final drop-off period is from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Cumberland Town Hall in council chambers.

