Sand Buckets are back for seniors in both Biddeford and Saco.

In Biddeford, the McArthur Library is partnering with a group of volunteers to make sure people are safe this winter. Anyone over 65 can request a free bucket of sand to help them with icy spots that are common in the colder months. To sign-up please visit mcarthurlibrary.org and click on the Sand Bucket for Seniors picture. It will take you to a form you can fill out to receive a bucket. You can also visit the library and fill out a physical form to register.

A huge thanks to all the volunteers that make this service happen and special thanks to to Learning Works and Biddeford Public Works.

If you are unable to use a computer or visit the library in person, contact Melanie Coombs at McArthur Library 207-284-4181 for assistance.

Age Friendly Saco’s Sandbuckets for Saco Seniors program is also starting up.

Volunteers from Age Friendly Saco and Thornton Academy will be distributing buckets of the City of Saco’s sand-salt mixture to older residents for them to use at their homes beginning on Saturday.

If you or if you know someone who could benefit from having a sand bucket delivered for the winter season, contact Age Friendly Saco at (207) 710-5029 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If no one answers the phone, leave your name, phone number, and address in a voicemail, and then you will will be added to the delivery list for this Saturday or a later date.

To learn more about Age Friendly Saco, visit https://www.facebook.com/AgeFriendlySaco/

