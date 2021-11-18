NORTH ANSON – “JAMIE”, Arthur James Brown Jr. passed on Oct. 27, 2021 unexpectedly at his home in North Anson.

Jamie was born in Brunswick on Dec. 5, 1970. It was only a short time before Jamie’s outgoing personality was taking shape and winning hearts over. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone at any time. He watched out for his younger brothers and they looked up to him with love and admiration.

Jamie lived in Yarmouth for 16 years then moved to Bowdoinham, where he graduated from Mt. Ararat High School and Region 10 Technical High School. He took welding classes and received the award for the best welder in his class. His first job in his new trade was at Bath Iron Works, then Gowan Marine. He went on to become a certified pipe welder and worked at MB Mechanicals, Tigpro, and other companies where he did stainless steel welding.

Jamie lit up a room with his ability to easily connect with others because he had sincere interest in people and events, enjoying being with them and telling stories. He was a great person to be around and those who knew him loved him.

His propensity for being able to fix things and figure things out was apparent early on, and Jamie never tired of trying new things. He was definitely a “MacGyver”! Being a perfectionist, his reputation for doing great work was well known and he was always busy doing something for others. Jamie loved everything that had a motor. It didn’t matter if it had skis, wheels, or floated, and it didn’t matter if he was riding them or fixing them! He especial loved his Harley!

While living in Gray, in his own home, with his daughter Kolby and her mom, Melissa, Jamie had an unfortunate dirt bike accident in which we almost lost him. Thankfully he pulled through and despite the constant pain and damaged back that it left him with, he was an incredibly hard worker, although the accident changed his life. Jamie moved and lived in Embden for many years, then to North Anson where he was thrilled to have a garage he could work out of again.

Jamie leaves behind, his mom and stepdad Ruth and Bruce Blake, his dad and stepmom Arthur and Karen Brown; his brothers Jeremy Brown, Justin Brown, and Luke Blake; his beautiful daughter, Kolby Brown and her mom, Melissa Roy; his three nephews, Isaiah Brown, and Preston and Reid Blake. In addition, he leaves many close cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Jamie will never be forgotten, and he has left us all with many wonderful memories. Rest in peace with no pain now, Jamie – you will always be loved!

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book