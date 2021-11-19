Support a great cause at Stella’s, Rotary fundraiser

Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club and Stella’s on the Square are hosting a fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, to benefit the International Breast Milk Bank, a cause supported by the Rotary Club in India. Enjoy live music by Christine Rodgers, a 50/50 raffle, food and drink specials, and prizes and giveaways at Stella’s, 6 North High St. (the former Tom’s Homestead Restaurant). Cosmos will be on offer for $6, with $1 from each drink sold going to support the breast milk bank. Come along and have some fun while supporting a great cause.

Women’s guild fall sale

The St. Joseph Women’s Guild will hold its annual fall sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Church Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Stop by to see what’s on offer and maybe check some things off your Christmas gift list. The church is located at 225 South High St.

Ladies Day Out

The 2021 Ladies Day Out shopping extravaganza – which actually lasts a whole weekend – is on! Get out there and shop ’til you drop Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. This year’s event is the biggest yet, with more than 30 Bridgton-area businesses taking part. Look for Ladies Day Out posters throughout town for a list of participating retailers offering special discounts, prizes, gifts and food and drinks for shoppers working on their holiday gift lists. There is sure to be something for everyone and lots of fun for all. For more information go to facebook.com/ladiesdayoutbridgton-maine.

‘Adopt’ a child for the holidays

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, UCC, will offer its annual Adopt-A-Child program again this holiday season for eligible Bridgton kids in the eighth grade and younger. Parents may apply to receive a gift card to Walmart, Renys, Old Navy or Carter’s. Applications may be downloaded from the church website at fccbridgton.org or picked up at the church, located at 33 South High St., 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. Completed applications must be returned to the church by Friday, Nov. 27. For further information, contact the church office at 647-3936.

Affordable Health Care Enrollment

Open enrollment for 2022 affordable health coverage runs through Jan. 15, 2022. This year, Mainers will enroll for their health coverage on coverME.gov. Coverage will automatically be renewed for those who already have health insurance through healthcare.gov and their 2022 information, application and coverage will automatically convert to coverME.gov. Eligible Mainers can also update their information, review more than 70 other health coverage plans on the state-based platform and change to a different plan during the open enrollment period. Free, unbiased, confidential assistance is available virtually or in person throughout Maine. If you have any questions regarding your coverage or need assistance with the enrollment process, contact certified navigator Amy March at 452-2493 for local help or Western Maine Community Action at 855-806-7333.

