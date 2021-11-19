Get on the map by entering Holiday Decorating Contest

Get yourself or your business in the holiday spirit by taking part in the Windham Parks & Recreation department’s second annual Holiday Decorating Contest. This is your chance to show off your decorating skills while spreading holiday joy. You can enter to participate any time until Dec. 15. Your display will be included on the Holiday Light Map being put together by the Parks & Recreation department. The maps will be available Dec. 22 and will take Windham residents on a magical ride through town to enjoy the spectacle of lights. If you would like to be a part of this wonderful new tradition, call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

Bean supper and pie auction

Looking for something fun to do on a Saturday night? You might want to stop by the bean supper and seasonal pie auction taking place at the Windham Veterans Center from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. An assortment of beans, sides and desserts will be served. In addition, the auxiliary will be hosting a holiday pie auction during the meal. Purchasing a pie helps support the auxiliary and it could save you the trouble of baking one for your Thanksgiving dinner. The price for the meal is $8 per person. Children under 12 eat for free. For added fun, there will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus will make a local appearance at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Christmas Fair Dec. 4 at 919 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., browse through a festive selection of holiday gift ideas, including knitted items, gift baskets, jewelry, books and assorted baked goods. In addition, plan to partake in a delicious breakfast or lunch being served in the Snowflake Café, where Santa will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a raffle and freshly cut Christmas trees for sale. This is a lovely way to celebrate community and kick off the holiday season. Be sure to stop by and enjoy the festivities.

Explore the world of anime

Teens who enjoy anime animation will want to be part of the Windham Public Library’s program about this unique art form taking place the third Tuesday of every month at the library. Participants will watch and discuss an anime feature. Following the film, they will make a craft. Teens 12 and up are welcome. There is no sign-up necessary. For more information, contact Cassandra at the library at [email protected] or call 892-1908.

Cancer support meeting

The Windham Cancer Support Group invites people who have been touched by cancer to attend a cancer support meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Windham Public Library. The mission of this group is to provide support and education for all cancer victims, survivors and those who care for them. These meetings are a place where you can express your feelings in a relaxed and caring atmosphere.

