Strut Your Stuffin’ at fairground 5K to support scholarship fund

Join the fun at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, for a 5K run/walk starting and finishing on the track at the historic New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road. The route is 90% paved and 10% on a dirt track. Gather with community members in support of the recreation department’s scholarship fund to reduce the financial burden on area families.

Overall male and female winners will receive a gift basket filled with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner. Additionally, there will be age group awards and hot chocolate provided by Aroma Joe’s in Gray.

Walkers are encouraged to participate, but only runners are eligible for awards. Each in-person runner and walker will receive a commemorative Strut Your Stuffin’ race medal.

Can’t attend on race day? You can still enter the Virtual Strut your Stuffin’ 5K Run/Walk. You will be sent a bib and can run the 5K wherever you want to.

Entry fees are $30 per runner or walker for the in-person event and $15 for the virtual event. Sign-up fees and family discounts apply. Go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewGloucester/StrutyourStuffin4Miler.

Christmas tree lighting

The annual lighting of Tiny Timber will take place in front of Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. This traditional event features the Gray-NG High School Chorus and an open house at the History Barn.

Everyone is invited to attend a get-together at the public library, where cocoa and goodies will be served after the tree lighting. Pandemic rules apply. The event is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Shaker Christmas Fair

Due to high COVID rates and a desire to keep everyone safe, the Shaker Christmas Fair will be held virtually, once again. Brother Arnold Hadd has added some appealing options this year to satisfy your sweet tooth. A selection of items is available for shipping, including fruitcake, stuffed dates, Shaker cinnamon rolls and sugared nuts.

All baked goods are now available for pre-order, with various contactless pick-up options from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. For more information, call 926-4597 or email [email protected]

Maine Refugee Experience training

Cross Cultural Community Services, in partnership with New Gloucester United Against Racism, is hosting “Maine Refugee Experience: Inclusion and Cultural Competency Training” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. This accessible and engaging learning session focused on understanding the needs of Maine’s refugees and immigrants will take place via Zoom.

CCCS will give an overview of the history of race and racism in the U.S. and Maine. Leaders will describe how refugees and immigrants arrive in this country, the different resettlement processes, the trauma endured and the challenges they face to assimilate. They will look at a structural racism timeline, discuss real scenarios and identify the next steps that combat systemic racism in this country.

Those interested in attending are asked to get a free ticket from Eventbrite to enable organizers to keep track of attendance. A link will be emailed to everyone who gets a ticket. To obtain more information or to sign up, email [email protected]

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

