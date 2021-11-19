Gov. Janet Mills is asking the developer of a $1 billion power transmission project through western Maine to stop construction on the project in deference to state voters who roundly rejected it on the November ballot.

The governor supports the project, known as New England Clean Energy Connect, but its future remains uncertain. Central Maine Power Co. parent company Avangrid and its subsidiary NECEC Transmission LLC have sued the state over the ballot question, known as Question 1, which Maine voters approved by a roughly 60 percent to 40 percent margin. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is also considering whether to suspend the project’s permit.

Mills made her request in a letter Friday to Thorn Dickinson, the president and CEO of NECEC Transmission.

“While these matters are being considered by the DEP and the Court, I believe CMP should give deference to the will of the voters,” Mills wrote. “On behalf of Maine people, I am asking you to honor their will by immediately halting any further construction on NECEC until the DEP and the Court reach their independent conclusions. While you are not legally obligated to do so at this point, immediately halting construction in a voluntary manner will send a clear message to the people of Maine that you respect their will. I strongly urge you to do so.”

