The existential threat of climate change, the future of the North Woods and antipathy toward Central Maine Power collided Tuesday as Maine voters weighed in on the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project.

No longer just a proposal, NECEC is taking shape. Even as votes were being cast, hundreds of construction workers were racing to raise steel poles and finish clearing the corridor, etching a new electric power pathway through western Maine’s working forests.

While not the final word, the outcome of Tuesday’s vote will send a potent message. How it changes activity on the ground remains to be seen.

A No vote could give the $1 billion venture fresh momentum and signal that, despite misgivings, a majority of voters see the line as an important link to the region’s energy future. A Yes vote would be seen as a repudiation of CMP and its Canadian partner, Hydro-Quebec, as well as the idea of fragmenting a treasured forest landscape to import power over new high-voltage lines.

Either outcome is bound to trigger more protracted legal challenges. So even after the last votes are counted, there’s no way to know when or if construction will be completed and whether electricity will ever flow through the line.

More immediately, if the Yes side wins and the project is defeated, the secretary of state would have 20 days to certify the election. Then Gov. Janet Mills would have 10 days to proclaim the results. The law would take effect 30 days after the governor issued that proclamation. In total, it would be around Jan. 3 before the law would take effect.

If the No side prevails and NECEC wins support, opponents won’t give up. They are engaged in a handful of legal and regulatory challenges, before the Department of Environmental Protection and in state and federal court. Certain rulings on any one of them could delay or even kill the project.

The No side went into Tuesday as an underdog, as least according to survey data. Nearly half the respondents to a statewide poll by Digital Research of Portland said they planned to vote Yes, against the project.

That’s how Jeff Diggins came down on Tuesday.

A Yarmouth resident, Diggins said he struggled with his vote because he supports the idea of bringing more renewable power into the region. But in the end, he resented what he called CMP’s “fear tactics and misreprensations,” and decided to vote Yes. In his view, CMP is badly mismanaged, as shown by customer satisfaction surveys, and the company needs to be accountable for its behavior.

Ashley Collins, also of Yarmouth, initially had planned to vote Yes. But the more she thought about it, Collins felt her first instinct was just “a gut reaction.” With climate change being such a threat, the power line seemed worth supporting, she said, despite questions and shortcomings.

“There really isn’t time to wait for a perfect plan,” she said.

Both Diggins and Collins had negative views on the wording of the multi-part, yes-means-no ballot question. Collins said she hesitated a moment before casting her ballot, to make sure she had picked the right answer.

RECORD SPENDING FOR BALLOT QUESTION

Underlying all the fighting is what both sides have at stake and why, together, they contributed nearly $100 million to sway opinions. It adds up to record spending for a ballot question in Maine, dwarfed only by last year’s Senate race.

The torrent of money allowed both sides to flood the airwaves, social media and mailboxes with claims and counter claims, some of them laced with half-truths and scare tactics.

For Avangrid, the domestic parent of CMP and NECEC Transmission LLC, and for Hydro-Quebec, the Canadian provincial utility, billions of dollars of income hang in the balance. That’s why Avangrid, itself a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, already has taken the risk to lay out $400 million in construction expenses. And why the partnership has contributed a total of more than $67 million.

For opponents and the political action committees they formed to fight the project — No CMP Corridor and Mainers For Local Power — it’s a more complicated calculus.

The largest financial contributor at $20 million is NextEra Energy Resources, which owns the Seabrook nuclear power plant in New Hampshire. Calpine and Vistra Energy, both with natural gas-fired plants in Maine, together have chipped in more than $5 million. Each would lose money competing in the regional wholesale electricity market against NECEC’s cheaper power.

Clearing a 53-mile transmission corridor in forest of national significance for power of disputed origins has motivated the Natural Resources Council, the Sierra Club and the Appalachian Mountain Club to join forces with energy interests they typically might oppose.

Rounding out the opposition are residents who, among other things, don’t like or trust CMP, don’t want to see more power lines in the Upper Kennebec Valley or are against the massive reservoirs already created by Hydro-Quebec on the lands of indigenous people.

WHAT IS NECEC?

NECEC is a high-voltage, direct-current transmission line with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, enough energy to run roughly 1 million homes. It would carry energy from Quebec to an alternate-current converter station in Lewiston, where it would enter the New England electric grid. It’s being built largely for the benefit of Massachusetts electric customers, who will pay the $1 billion cost.

The 145-mile route is on land owned or controlled by CMP, except for a one-mile patch through Maine public lands near The Forks. Two-thirds of the route follows existing CMP power line corridors, some of which are being widened up to 75 feet to accommodate another set of poles.

A 53-mile stretch between The Forks and the Quebec border bisects undeveloped commercial forest. The area has been logged for generations but has high-value qualities for wildlife, recreation and biodiversity. Permits require the power corridor in this section to be no more than 54 feet wide. Fewer than 1,000 acres are being cleared in total for the project.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: