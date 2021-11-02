Select a race type:
- ✓ Win
- Source: Associated Press and Portland Press Herald
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Brunswick soccer teams gearing up for Class A North title games
-
Local & State
Statewide and town-by-town Maine results for Election 2021
-
Local & State
Hotly contested power line brings out Maine voters
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs to face DUI charge after fatal crash
-
American Journal
Early start to Election Day in Buxton