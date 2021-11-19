Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s annual Christmas fair returns from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4, with many holiday gifts and one-stop shopping. There will be handmade items, raffles and more added daily.
At least 11 gift baskets, a yard sale and just cut Christmas trees will be on sale as you enter the parking lot. There is jewelry, a children’s activity corner, a gently used gift area, a Christmas Shop, a book corner and homemade baked goods.
Lunch will be available at the Snowflake Café, and on Saturday Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is in its 11th year, with last year’s interrupted by COVID
