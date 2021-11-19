The Scarborough U12 girls D1 soccer team won the State Championship game in Freeport on Nov. 7. From left are: Kali Namer, Molly Igneri, Avery Lawler, Charlotte Kerkela, Maya Hemming, Emily Soth, Emilia Burnell, Sophie Kelly, Scarlett Floyd, Josie Duncan, Ellie Seely, Amarine Laine, Maya Fongemie, Madison Bailey, Gwen Martin, Olivia Link. Not pictured: Coaches Julie Bassett and Joel Duncan. Courtesy photo

The Scarborough U12 girls D1 and the Scarborough U13 boys D soccer teams won their respective State Championship games in Freeport on Sunday, Nov. 7 in the SoccerMaine Fall Classic League.

Their club is very proud of their hard work and sportsmanship all season long, according to a press release by the Scarborough Soccer Club.

On Nov. 7, the Scarborough girls, coached by Julie Bassett and Joel Duncan, faced Windham in the state final game. “They won 1-0 and it was a tense, exciting game,” according to the release. “They had previously defeated a very talented Bangor team in their semifinal match the week before. The girls are an incredibly supportive team and worked hard together all season long to reach this major accomplishment.”

The Scarborough U13 boys D2 soccer team won the State Championship on Nov. 7. from left to right back row: Coach Andrew Jordan, Finneas Egan, Andre Larose, Andrew LeFebvre, Ryan Roemer, Kieran Fongemie, Benjamin Gorham, Avery Currie, Coach Kirk Fongemie. From left to right front row: Trevor Martin, Henry Motyl, Ethan Assia, Connor Casey, Griffin MacLeod, Alexander Jordan, Devrim Gurcan, Jackson Peters, Cillian Phelan. Not pictured: Jonathan Mirehouse and Naeim Mohabbati. Courtesy photo

After clinching a first place finish in the Soccer Maine D2 U13 Boys divisional bracket during regular season play, the Scarborough Soccer Club U13 boys team coached by Kirk Fongemie and Andrew Jordan continued their playoff journey at Crimmins Fields in Brunswick on Saturday, Nov. 6. Following a hard fought battle, the Scarborough boys prevailed and went on to defeat Merrymeeting Soccer Club by a score of 4-2 and secure their spot in the state finals.

The state championship match, held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Freeport High School turf where the Scarborough boys took on the Western Maine United team. Scarborough ultimately went on to win the state championship by a score of 6-1. “The Scarborough boys U13 team became known for its lock down defense and fast paced offensive game play. Scarborough’s strong performance during both the regular and post season spotlighted the team’s ability to really come together as a team and leverage every player to assure the team’s success,” according tot he release.

