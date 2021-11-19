The Scarborough U12 girls D1 and the Scarborough U13 boys D soccer teams won their respective State Championship games in Freeport on Sunday, Nov. 7 in the SoccerMaine Fall Classic League.

Their club is very proud of their hard work and sportsmanship all season long, according to a press release by the Scarborough Soccer Club.

On Nov. 7, the Scarborough girls, coached by Julie Bassett and Joel Duncan, faced Windham in the state final game. “They won 1-0 and it was a tense, exciting game,” according to the release. “They had previously defeated a very talented Bangor team in their semifinal match the week before. The girls are an incredibly supportive team and worked hard together all season long to reach this major accomplishment.”

After clinching a first place finish in the Soccer Maine D2 U13 Boys divisional bracket during regular season play, the Scarborough Soccer Club U13 boys team coached by Kirk Fongemie and Andrew Jordan continued their playoff journey at Crimmins Fields in Brunswick on Saturday, Nov. 6. Following a hard fought battle, the Scarborough boys prevailed and went on to defeat Merrymeeting Soccer Club by a score of 4-2 and secure their spot in the state finals.

The state championship match, held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Freeport High School turf where the Scarborough boys took on the Western Maine United team. Scarborough ultimately went on to win the state championship by a score of 6-1. “The Scarborough boys U13 team became known for its lock down defense and fast paced offensive game play. Scarborough’s strong performance during both the regular and post season spotlighted the team’s ability to really come together as a team and leverage every player to assure the team’s success,” according tot he release.

