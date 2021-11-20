LYMAN – Ruth J. Hammond, 88, of Lyman and beloved matriarch of her family, passed peacefully in her home Nov. 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Ruth was born with her twin brother, Ralph, on March 11, 1933, to Rev. Lester Holmes and his wife Susan (Maling) Holmes. Ralph passed after four days. She was the youngest of eight children. They spent their early years in Worcester, Mass. moving to Waterboro, when she was 9 years old. When the fire of 1947 came thru the family lost their beloved home in Waterboro and moved to Alfred where she continued her education at Alfred High School where she met the love of her life, Rodney Hammond. Ruth graduated in 1951 and continued her education at Nasson Business College while her husband was serving in Korea, graduating in 1953. Ruth and Rodney were married by her father, Rev. Lester Holmes on August 28, 1954, and bought a farm in Lyman that same year. They welcomed into their hearts and home four children: Judith in 1955, Brian in 1957, Deborah in 1958 and Thomas in 1960. She was a stay-at-home Mom who waited until the children were grown to work a few different jobs outside of the home. She worked at Industrial Fabricators in Gorham, George Roberts Co., and Patten Farms in Kennebunk and Gorham. Ruth had the honor of being elected a founding member of the board for Massabesic High School. Some of Ruth’s hobbies included her flower and vegetable gardens and in later years the family apple, pear, and peach orchard. She was a great cook and took pride in planning yearly Holmes family reunions. Mrs. Hammond is survived by her sister Elizabeth Covell of Eastham, Mass; her four children, Judith Abbott (David) and daughters Sara, Katie, and Melissa; Brian Hammond (Sue) and children Jennifer, Andrew and Melanie; Deborah Mayo (Scott) and sons Jeffrey and Nathan; and Thomas Hammond and son Nicholas. In addition to her nine grandchildren, she had 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom visited often, and she loved to entertain and feed them! We will miss her but will remember her smile and love that will live on in all of us. She has joined her husband, Rodney, who predeceased her. Give Dad a hug from all of us. . .Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A private graveside will be for the family.We kindly ask that folks attending the visitation to please wear a mask. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, plant a flower garden to enjoy or donate to a charity of your choice.

