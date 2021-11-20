GRAY – Diana Marie Quinn, 83, was born Nov. 15, 1938, and died Nov. 15, 2021. She was born in Portland to Henri and Helen (Jaresky) Provost.

Diana received her GED from Portland Adult Education, and went on to graduate the CNA Program. She married John Quinn and they shared 40 blissful years together before John’s passing. She worked as a semiconductor at Fairchild then went on to be a CNA at St. Joseph’s Manor. She volunteered her time at St. Edmund’s CCD Adults with Disabilities Program and The Good Cause. Peaks Island and the family cottage was a special place for her.

She was a regular fan at all of her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Diana was a small but tough woman. She had a strong faith and was a caregiver to many. She was a blessing to all who knew her.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents Henri and Helen; and her husband, John; her sister, Mary Adele, and brother, Norman.

Diana is survived by her daughters Joan (Donny) Harmon, Christine (Dick) Crossman, and Mary (Bob) Mitton; grandchildren Bridget, Molly, Donny, Rori, Beth, Abby, Brent, Amanda, and Bobby; great-grandchildren Miranda, McKenzie, Garrett, Adian, James, Bayley, Adam, Landyn, Andrew, Quinn, Corbin, Sylvia Diana; and her brother, Michael of Germany.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Pius on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. A committal service will be held immediately following at Black Point Cemetery.

To share memories of Diana or to leave online condolences for the family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Guest Book