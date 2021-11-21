NORRIDGEWOCK — A Norridgewock man has been located in Waterville after he was reported missing Thursday, according to police.

Graham Lacher, 37, was found Sunday after he went missing from a Waterville Road residence, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss described Lacher, who reportedly has a mental health disorder that includes symptoms of schizophrenia, as safe.

Prior to Sunday, Lacher was last seen leaving leaving a residence at 395 Waterville Road.

The search for Lacher was in its third day when he was located.

