PORTLAND – Annette Rinaldi, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Portland on March 18, 1937, Annette was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Tanguay) Peters. She attended local Catholic schools. Like her mother before her, Annette earned her degree in education at Gorham State Teachers College (now University of Southern Maine) and went on to become a very well thought of teacher in the Portland school system. She was a dedicated teacher and truly enjoyed working with young people.

From the time she was a little girl, Annette enjoyed spending summers with her family at Wells Beach. It was there Annette met her husband, William Rinaldi. After her first child was born, Annette left teaching to become a full-time mother.

Music was a big part of Annette’s life. She was an accomplished piano player, enjoyed going to concerts and to the theater. Due to several life changes, Annette became an avid reader, reading two to three books per week. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Early on, she enjoyed traveling to Boston and New York to see the sights and enjoy the theater. Annette spent an unforgettable eight weeks traveling in Europe. She visited relatives in California and stayed many winters in Florida with her sister and her husband, John. In her later years, she enjoyed spending weekends at Wells Beach and Old Orchard Beach where she and her sister, Virginia, would often go out to dinner and the movies. After selling her home, Annette moved to Park Danforth where she spent many happy years.

Annette was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Theresa; her brother, Paul Peters; and former husband, William Rinaldi.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Peters Grant; her daughter, Virginia Meserve; grandchildren Christopher Rinaldi and his wife Meredith “Maddy”, Travis Meserve, Jeffrey Meserve, Samantha Bumby and her husband Michael; and her dear great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours celebrating Annette’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To view Annette’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous