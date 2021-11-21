SOUTH PORTLAND – William “Bill” F. Cooper Jr., 74, of Liberty Lane died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born in Portland on March 25, 1947, the son of the late William F. Sr. and Marie (Roi) Cooper. He attended local schools including Portland High School but was unable to graduate before being called up for duty with United States Army. Bill did earn his GED at a later time. Bill proudly served in the Armed Forces, including five tours in Vietnam, with a career that spanned more than 17 years.

On March 19, 2005, Bill married Deborah Whitmore in Portland. Bill worked alongside Debbie at Whitmore Taxi as a driver for more than 10 years, and eventually became a part owner of the company.

In his spare time Bill loved going to Scarborough Downs to play the horses, going fishing, playing Beano, and watching all sports. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. He loved his job as a cab driver and made many friends over the years. He was very proud of the time he served his country in the United States Army.

He loved his family and was the type of guy who could walk in the room and immediately make friends. He always had a positive attitude and believed you should never go to bed mad. He will be remembered as a loving and caring father and husband and was definitely a social bug.

Bill was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Cooper; two brothers, Gary and Dickey Cooper.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Cooper of South Portland; a daughter, Occyon Cooper-Bolling and her husband John Bolling of Florida, a son, William F. “Billy” Cooper III of South Portland, a stepdaughter, Catherine Whitmore of South Portland; a brother, Joseph and his wife Susan Cooper of Bath; two grandchildren, Makayla Cooper of Florida and Devin Cooper of South Portland; brother-in-law, John Whitmore, sister-in-law, Ellen Whitmore; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bill’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Bill’s memory to:

The Travis Mills Foundation,

1002 Watson Pond Rd.,

Rome, ME 04963

