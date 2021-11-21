WELLS – Donald R. Ballard, of Wells, and Sebastian, Fla., passed away at home on Nov. 10, 2021.

Born in Presque Isle on Feb. 16, 1942, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Laura E. (Libby) Ballard. Don grew up in Presque Isle, graduating from Presque Isle High School in 1960, followed by his graduation from American International College.

His entire working life was spent in the insurance business—for many years with Union Mutual, then later Sun Life.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Mae Ballard. Just a couple of weeks prior to Don’s demise, his partner of nearly 50 years, Bill Horigan, passed away.

He is survived by his brother, Dave and sister-in-law Linda (Dow) Ballard.

Don leaves behind many friends from his high school class, his college days, from his professional life, his church (where he sang in the choir for many years), from the numerous choral groups with which he sang in Maine and Florida, and from members of Bill’s extended family. Those who knew him can well imagine the number of people whose lives he touched.

Final goodbyes will take place in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

Meantime, donations in Don’s memory may be made to the

North Parish Congregational Church, UCC,

893 Main St.,

Sanford, ME 04073.

