Bertha Helen Demers Peters, 96, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at her home in South Portland with family by her side. Bertha was born on Nov. 6, 1925, in Westbrook to Cleophas and Marie L. (Francoeur) Demers and attended Westbrook schools.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Peters; her son, Roger (Scott) Peters; and grandson, Calvin Lee Peters.

She is remembered and survived by her children, Judith Thibeault of Tamarac Fla., Thomas (Maureen) Peters of Portland, Patricia Peters of Portland, Richard (Mary) Peters of Scarborough, Andrea (Robert) Bartnick of Scarborough, and Russell Peters of Portland. She will be sadly missed and loved by her 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

