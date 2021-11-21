SCARBOROUGH –

Florence (McLinden) Queen, 92, known by all as “Flossie”, peacefully slipped into the arms of an angel on Nov. 16, 2021. She was the second of the seven daughters of Mary and Gilbert McLinden.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She graduated from Portland High School in 1947 and a few years later, she married the love of her life, Charles E. Queen. They had six children and eventually found their forever home in Portland.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles; son, Thomas; grandson, Kerry; sisters Theresa Reagan, Lorraine Miller and Mary Heidenthal.

She is survived by her five children and six grandchildren, Marge, Mary, Chris of Maine, Don (Karen) of Washington State and Barbara of Colorado; Aaron, Rory, Ashley, Theresa, Melissa, Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Sarah Hawthorne (Lee), Ruth Bronn, and Barbara Howard.

Flossie’s proudest moments were living in her family home for as long as possible (for all but 31 days) and working into her 80s.

Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she enjoyed telling stories, attending mass, listening to music and enjoying her family.

Flossie worked for many years at Mercy Hospital, Maine Savings Bank and finally finding her passion working for Portland Recreation Department. She was best known as the Arts and Crafts lady who could make something out of nothing.

Her greatest love was spending family time, traveling, taking Maine Line Bus Tours, and going to sporting events, concerts and plays.

She could often be found walking Baxter Boulevard in the wee morning hours. She had a great sense of humor; enjoyed watching the birds and Angel’s play sessions in the yard. She would dine out and judge local food at restaurants with her friends from Maine Savings Bank and that love for eating out continued to bring a smile to her face. She cooked many meals to benefit the Cancer Society. Chocolate loved her sweet tooth and many times you could find her eating dessert first. Flossie’s energy, spirit and stubbornness will always be remembered. She was truly one amazing person.

The Queens would like to express our sincere thanks for the help and support of Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, the Gosnell House and Home Sweet Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Masks will be required of all attending. A private family burial will follow the mass. The services will be streamed live by going to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com and clicking on Flossie’s information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Meals on Wheels

310 Broadway St.,

South Portland ME 04106,

Gosnell Memorial House

11 Hunnewll Rd.,

Scarborough ME 04105, or

Portland Recreation Department,

212 Canco Rd.,

Portland, ME 04103

in Florence Queen’s name.

