Corliss F. Woodsome, 77, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Sanford. He was born on Nov. 18, 1943 in Waterboro, a son of the late Norris and Leona (Sanborn) Woodsome.

Corliss had been employed at the H.D. Goodall Hospital for 36 ½ years in the housekeeping department. During this time he also owned and was active in his cleaning business “Corliss Cleaning Service”. After retirement he enjoyed time with his family, travelling, family vacations and outings.

He is predeceased by his parents, Norris and Leona Woodsome. He is also predeceased by his sister, Geneva (Woodsome) Gregoire.

He is survived by his niece, Geraldine Johnson and her husband, Robert. Corliss is also survived by his two beloved cats, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterboro.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous