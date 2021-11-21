RUMFORD – Meg Kathryn Doughty passed away on Nov. 13, 2021 with her friends and family by her side after a courageous two-year battle with colon cancer. She was 57.

Meg grew up in New York state, attending SUNY Oneonta where she received her B.A. in Literature in 1986. She and her parents moved to Maine in 1988 where she worked in customer service before attending the Teachers for Secondary Schools Program and gaining her teaching certificate in 1991. She moved to Rumford in 1991, accepting a position teaching English at Mountain Valley High School. She taught there for 30 years.

During her time at MVHS, she helped establish the Humanitas program for freshmen before moving on to teach sophomores, seniors, AP Literature and Composition, and Pre-AP sophomore English. She also taught elective courses in Creative Writing, Theatre Arts, Mythology, and Harry Potter. She was involved with the MVHS theater program for over a decade, directing plays such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “The Importance of Being Earnest”, and “A Christmas Carol”. A lifelong learner, she received her master’s degree in education from UMF in 2011.

In the later years of her life, she rekindled her passion for writing and, with her writing partner and dear friend, completed several works of fiction, including regency romances, fantasy novels, and combinations of the two.

Meg loved to travel, especially to Walt Disney World with her friends and family. While in college, she toured England with her concert choir, singing at cathedrals and chapels all through the southern part of the country. She traveled to Washington D.C. to explore the many Smithsonian museums there and to New York City, N.Y. with her niece Jessica, to take in shows on Broadway. Favorite shows included “Hamilton” and “Come From Away”. She had a special love for the seashore, especially Bar Harbor and Hampton Beach, N.H., and she also loved cruises, going to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Alaska.

An avid animal lover, Meg treasured her dogs including Max, Merry, and Pippin, who undoubtedly met her at the rainbow bridge. Her dog, Finn, who never left her side during her struggle with cancer, will go to live with her brother and sister-in-law.

Meg is survived by her brother, Bill and sister-in-law Susan Emily of Scarborough, her sister, Susan and brother-in-law Eddy of Marlborough, Conn.; her nephew, Jonathan and wife Anne of New Gloucester, her niece, Jessica of Westbrook, her niece, Sharon and husband Steve of Portland, Conn., and her nephew, Dan and wife Nichole of Glastonbury, Conn. She also leaves behind great-nephew, Luke, and great-nieces Sophie, Endelyn, Rowan, Charlotte, and Claire.

A private ceremony will be held by family at Meg’s request.

In lieu of flowers, Meg asks that you consider making a donation to the Dempsey Center, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, or the Meg Doughty Book Award Scholarship through Mountain Valley High School.

